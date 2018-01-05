Ohio Man Robs Bank To Buy Fiancée Engagement Ring

U.S. authorities say a man robbed a bank in Ohio and used the money to buy his fiancée an engagement ring.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that 36-year-old Dustin Pedersen has been charged with robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch in Trenton on December 16.

Police say records show that Pedersen spent $4,500 (R55,490) on an engagement ring less than an hour after the robbery, and presented it to his intended the next day.

A Trenton police detective said in court on Wednesday that the robbery netted $8,800 [~R108,700].

Police say Pedersen became a suspect after a man wearing an identical hat robbed a Butler County bank six days later.

Pedersen has denied robbing any banks, but admitted to police that surveillance photos of the robber do look like him.

Pedersen's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment on Thursday.