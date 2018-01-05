South African Tourist Killed In Hot Air Balloon Crash In Egypt

The Department of International Relations on Friday said it was unaware of a hot air balloon crash in Egypt that claimed the life of a South African tourist and left another 12 injured.

"I am not aware of the situation at the moment. I will find out from the embassy that side," spokesman Nelson Kgwete told HuffPost SA on Friday.

AFP reported that a South African tourist was killed and 12 other people were injured when a hot air balloon crashed near Egypt's ancient city of Luxor on Friday, an Egyptian health ministry official said.

Sharif Wadie, the assistant health minister in charge of emergency services, told AFP there were no other casualties but did not elaborate on the extent of the passengers' injuries.

Luxor governor Mahmoud Badr confirmed the accident, telling AFP he was at a hospital in the city checking on passengers taken there, and that a statement would be released soon.

Initial reports indicated an American tourist had been killed.

In 2013, a hot air balloon caught fire in mid-flight over Luxor, killing 19 tourists.

The accident was later blamed on a gas leak.

It came four years after 13 foreign tourists were injured when their hot air balloon struck a communications mast in Luxor and crashed.