    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/01/2018 16:13 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Here Are The Must-See Pictures Of Your Faves At The L'Ormarins Queen's Plate

    The event is currently underway at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town.

    Duenna Mambana

    If you're not at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate current underway, don't panic. HuffPost SA has you covered.

    Horseracing fanatics and celebrities have gathered at the Kenilworth Racecourse for the event now in its 157th year.

    Read: Queen's Plate Fest Kicks Off: Markus Jooste's Previous Horse Tipped To Win

    As per the norm, the theme for the event is elegant blue and white and your faves had their own interpretations.

    Here are some of the pictures:

    Nomzamo Mbatha:

    Although the best-dressed awards winners have not yet been announced, we think the "Isibaya" actress issa winner.

    Also Read: IN PICTURES: Blue And White Rules L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Party

    Enhle Mbali Maphumulo:

    Bonang Matheba:

    K-Naomi:

    Day 1:

    Day 2:

    Mbali Nkosi:

    Day 1:


    Day 2: ​​​

    Leigh-Anne Williams:

    Liezel van der Westhuizen:

    ShalimaMkongi:

    Mamps Maponyane:

    Follow HuffPost SA on Instagram for live updates.

