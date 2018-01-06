If you're not at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate current underway, don't panic. HuffPost SA has you covered.
Horseracing fanatics and celebrities have gathered at the Kenilworth Racecourse for the event now in its 157th year.
Read: Queen's Plate Fest Kicks Off: Markus Jooste's Previous Horse Tipped To Win
As per the norm, the theme for the event is elegant blue and white and your faves had their own interpretations.
Here are some of the pictures:
Nomzamo Mbatha:
Although the best-dressed awards winners have not yet been announced, we think the "Isibaya" actress issa winner.
Also Read: IN PICTURES: Blue And White Rules L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Party
Enhle Mbali Maphumulo:
Bonang Matheba:
K-Naomi:
Day 1:
Day 2:
The ultimate stunner @KNaomi_N looking ethereal 😇 #LQP2018#LQPRacingFestival2018pic.twitter.com/4JX9Ht8TMP— COSMOPOLITAN SA (@CosmopolitanSA) January 6, 2018
Mbali Nkosi:
Day 1:
Day 2:
Baby girl @mbali_nks 🦋🐬 #LQP2018#LQPRacingFestival2018pic.twitter.com/BGaORL9mBR— COSMOPOLITAN SA (@CosmopolitanSA) January 6, 2018
Leigh-Anne Williams:
Liezel van der Westhuizen:
Swipe for more🐴 Blue and White is the order of the day @lqpct 💙💙💙 . Outfit designed by Samantha O'Neil @LOVEANGELA from @OnlyOco . [Make-up] @stacyrobinmua @stacy_robin [Hair ] @palladiumhaircompany [Nails] @palladiumhaircompany [Shoes] @charlesandKeith @canal_walk [Flowers] @Palette_de_Fleurs [False Lashes] @minkinbygartier
ShalimaMkongi:
Mamps Maponyane:
Follow HuffPost SA on Instagram for live updates.