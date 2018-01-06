Man Held For Murder Of Former Junior Springbok Player

East London - Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for the murder of former junior Springbok Rugby player Mlungisi Bali on Friday.

Bali, who was born in East London, was part of the South Africa Under-20 side that played at the 2010 IRB Junior World Championship in Argentina. He made his professional debut in the Vodacom cup for the Griffons in 2013.

Bali, 27, was stabbed at a traditional ceremony on December 28 in NU3 Mdantsane. He was admitted to the intensive Care Unit at to East London's Frere Hospital, but died from his injuries on Tuesday, January 2.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the Bali's alleged attacker was arrested on Friday in Mdantsane for Bali's murder.

"It is alleged the suspect had an argument with the deceased and stabbed him once in the chest, he later died in hospital."

Mbi said the man was expected to appear in the Mdantsane magistrate's court on Monday, 8 January, on a charge of murder.