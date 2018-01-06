Mantashe: ANC Cadres Hurting Zuma By Abusing His Name

President Jacob Zuma is hurt when ANC cadres abuse his name, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said, eNCA reported on Saturday.

"I want comrades to disabuse themselves of abusing Zuma for their own purpose. They must stop it because it is dangerous to the movement, it hurts comrade Zuma," Mantashe said as the newly elected top six executive members paid their respects to struggle icon Oliver Tambo at his memorial site in Wattville, Ekurhuleni.

I've worked with him for 10 years, I can write a chapter in the book I am going to write about those 10 years....People must not abuse his name to cover their own, that's my appeal," said Mantashe.

He was responding to fresh demands for the ANC to recall Zuma as the country's president.

READ HERE :Rand Strenghtens To Two Year High On Reports Of Zuma's Recall

News24 quoted Mantashe as saying: "If we can't do the right thing‚ we must offer to resign. If you can't do that‚ you are failing Oliver Tambo."

Mantashe said the newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa won't steal, because he is rich.

READ HERE: Zuma Given Another Ultimatum To Step Down Or Risk Internal Revolt

On Thursday, The Star reported that Zuma has been given a deadline to step down before the ANC's upcoming NEC meeting on January 10, failing which, ANC member Derek Hanekom would lead a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

On Friday, the Citizen reported that Hanekom said he would not bring such a motion.

Hanekom did not respond enquiries on the matter.