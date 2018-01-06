Two Boys Rescue Babies At Train Crash Scene, Hailed Kroonstad Heroes

Good samaritans. Two 12-year-old boys have been hailed as heroes after they rushed to help victims of the horrific train accident near Kroonstad in the Free State, eNCA reported on Saturday.

Evert du Preez and Mokoni Chaka say they can still remember the screams.

"I saw the train hit the car. I went to the train and saw kids coming out the windows and helped them and took them to the ambulance. I will never forget the screams. It will forever be embedded in my mind," said Du Preez.

Chaka said: "When I was there I saw the train hit the truck and there was fire following the train. I heard kids screaming and we helped them out and took them to the ambulance. What I saw was very sad."

It was reported that they had helped desperate mothers find their babies.

At least 19 people died in the collision of the train and a truck, although authorities have not confirmed a final figure.

More than 250 people were injured.