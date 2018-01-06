Two Separate Incidents of Suicide Reported After Matric Results Released

Two pupils, in separate incidents, apparently committed suicide on Friday following the release of the matric results, African News Agency reported.

One incident took place in Schoemansdal in Mpumalanga while the other incident was reported in Waterval Boven, also in the same province, police reportedly said.

Spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police in Schoemansdal that a 19-year-old man had hung himself.

"The police went to the scene and found the body of a man lying on the floor with an electric accord on his neck," said Hlathi.

"...A preliminary investigation revealed that the man hanged himself after finding out that he failed matric. He received his matric results through an SMS."

Police later received another complaint about an 18-year-old man committing suicide.

"The police went to the scene and found the body of a man lying on the floor," said Hlathi.

"... He received his matric results... and found out that he passed with a higher certificate. I cannot say whether the body was found at the dead man's his home as this forms part of the investigation."

Two inquest dockets have been opened for investigation.