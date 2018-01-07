Disgruntled ANC Members To Boycott Ramaphosa's Maiden January 8 Speech

An ANC faction is reportedly planning to boycott newly-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden January 8 statement in East London, reports the Sunday Times.

The North West group, said to still harbour feelings of anger on Ramaphosa's win over their preferred candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the ANC's national conference in December, say the boycott will be their way of demonstrating their unhappiness.

This, however, has not come without criticism.

Outgoing provincial secretary, Dakota Legoete said members calling for the boycott and acting on it risk facing charges.

The Sunday Times also reports having seen a WhatsApp group message accusing Ramaphosa of targeting the North West ANC for not supporting his bid for the party hotseat. They further accuse him of planning to impose pro-business policies on the ANC.