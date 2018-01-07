Egyptian Embassy Sends Condolences To SA Man Killed in Hot Air Balloon Crash

The embassy of Arab Republic of Egypt has sent its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the South African who died in a hot air balloon crash in Egypt last week.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Daren Jan Weegle.

At least 12 other people, including two South Africans, were injured when a hot air balloon crashed near Egypt's ancient city of Luxor on Friday.

In a statement, the Embassy has named the two locals as Linda Mpowo and Pretty Geli, both 24. They reportedly sustained bruises on their bodies and are in a stable condition.

The other passengers included five Australians, four people from France, two from Argentina and one from Brazil.

"The man who was operating the hot air balloon tried to land and unfortunately because of the strong winds he crashed to the ground," read the statement.

Hot-air balloons have been a core component of the tourism industry in Luxor, for about 25 years, but the city's recent safety record is a cause for alarm, the Telegraph reported.

The most unforgettable incident took place in February 2013 where 19 of 21 people taking an early-morning ride were killed when a leaking fuel line caused a fire as the balloon came in to land.

Accidents were also reported in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

The publication reported that these had seen tourist numbers plunge, and amid economic pressure and declining revenues, may have caused standards to slip.