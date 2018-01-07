Parly To Discuss Procedure On How To Remove A President

The National Assembly's subcommittee on Review of Rules will this week meet to discuss the drafting of rules to give effect to section 89 of the Constitution -- which deals with the removal of a president.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

In late December, the Constitutional Court ruled that the national assembly had failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable after the Nkandla ruling -- which found that he failed to uphold and respect the constitution.

The court's majority ruling stated that the National Assembly failed to make rules surrounding the removal of the president, and that Parliament had to attend to this and hold the president to account "without delay".

In a statement issued on Sunday, Parliament indicated that MPs serving on the subcommittee have been notified of the meetings and supplied with suitable documentation.

The documents include a draft procedure drawn up in April 2016, but not finalised, and a comparative study, compiled in 2015, about impeachment proceedings of seven other Parliaments on the removal of a Head of State.

The draft procedure, once finalised by the subcommittee, would need to be adopted by the National Assembly as part of its rules.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, in her report on the R246-million spent on security upgrades at Nkandla, indicated the president needed to repay all non-security related expenses at his homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

Madonsela had found that Zuma and his family improperly benefited from "security upgrades" which included a cattle kraal, a swimming pool and an amphitheatre.