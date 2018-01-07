Ramaphosa Expected To Call For A Special Prosecution Process On State Capture

A special prosecution process on state capture is expected to be announced by deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, when he delivers his maiden January 8 statement as ANC president.

The process will be independent of any commission of inquiry, reports the Sunday Times.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa wants the ANC national executive committee to resolve that a special prosecutions team on state capture be established -- and that they must start work as soon as possible.

He would then announce this decision when he delivers his speech at the ANC's 106th anniversary celebration in East London on Saturday.

In December, the North Gauteng High Court assigned Ramaphosa the power to appoint a national director of public prosecutions after invalidating President Jacob Zuma's appointment of Shaun Abrahams to the position.