Ramaphosa To Pay Homage To Former ANC Presidents On 106 Year Anniversary

The newly-elected President of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa will pay tribute to four former ANC Presidents on Monday, as part of the movement's 106 year anniversary.

Ramaphosa, together with other party officials will lay wreaths at the gravesites of Josiah Gumede, Albert Luthuli and Langalibalele Dube in KwaZulu-Natal, followed by a visit to Pixley Seme's family, also in the province.

From 1912 to 1917, Dube served as the first president of the ANC. Gumede held the reins between 1927 and 1930, succeeded by Seme from 1930 to 1936, while Luthuli was president from 1952 to 1967.

A cake-cutting ceremony in East London will conclude the day's activities.

These commemorative events are part of the build up to the party's 106th anniversary celebrations in East London on Saturday, where Ramaphosa will deliver his maiden January 8 statement.

A disgruntled ANC faction has threatened to boycott the celebrations.

Meanwhile, it is believed Ramaphosa will call for a special prosecution process on state capture during his speech.