Trevor Noah Takes Out Advert In New York Times To Win Trump's Dishonest Media Award

Renowned comedian Trevor Noah has taken out an advertisement in the New York Times in the hopes of winning Donald Trump's 'Dishonest Media award', Channel24 reported on Sunday.

Trump, earlier this week, announced he was starting his own Dishonest Media Awards from the White House that he would dish out after Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

On Twitter, Trump said that he would be handing out his media awards in various "fake media" categories, ranging from "dishonest" to "bad reporting".

To grab Trump's attention, Noah, the Daily Show host took out a full-page advert stating: "For your Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year consideration".

The ad includes a photo of Trevor as well as some quotes calling the show "monotonous ... liberal dogma" and "a fake news show".

At the bottom of the ad it reads: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is so fake even this ad isn't real".