Best Of HuffPost On January 8: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Oprah Winfrey assured women and girls everywhere that "time is up" for men in power trying to silence them during her history-making speech at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. The media mogul ― who holds many titles, including actress, TV host, producer, author and philanthropist ― became the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award during Sunday's ceremony. Watch the speech here.

2. There is a reason why they're called "royalty" –– kings, queens and traditional leaders in South Africa earn annual salaries from government, and the higher echelons, certainly, are living pretty well at the expense of taxpayers. See how much here.

3. Exciting announcements at the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG) could herald a ray hope for the embattled institution. HuffPost can officially confirm that the department of arts and culture has finally appointed KwaZulu-Natal-born academic and historian Khwezi Gule as the JAG's new curator-in-chief. We spoke to him in this exclusive interview.

4. The heatwave that has hit large parts of South Africa for the past couple of days could be dangerous, especially for the particularly vulnerable: older people, young children and those with serious illnesses. Prolonged heat and dehydration can result in heat exhaustion, with severe consequences for vulnerable individuals. Heat exhaustion symptoms include severe headaches, weakness or disorientation. Here's what you can do to survive the heat.

5. Radio DJ and media personality Tumi Voster says she is going into 2018 with clear intentions about her career plans and successes. She spent five minutes with HuffPost and let us in on her plans for the year ahead. Here's what we asked her.

6. In the wake of a wonky political year and the overwhelming fallout surrounding sexual misconduct in Hollywood, this Oscar season has felt long and trivial. But the show must go on, so we've still dutifully logged predictions for the Academy's top six categories. Read more here.

7. Any higher education system in the world that is unaffordable to the majority of people in that society is, by definition, in a state of continuous crisis. There are many reasons for this, and the primary one is universities are social institutions that must work towards building more equal, more just and more democratic societies. They do this through various roles that they play, and in particular by ensuring that they are designed to be powerful forces for social justice and social mobility. Read more here.