    • ENTERTAINMENT
    08/01/2018 12:12 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Check Out These Amazing National Geographic Photographer Of The Year 2017 Travel Pics

    Even the shots that didn't take top honours at the awards are breathtaking.

    Ronald Nelson

    The winning images in 2017's National Geographic Photographer of the Year were lightyears ahead of the typical travel snapshots most people take.

    Many surpassed even professional travel photos; some truly made us gasp in awe and say, "Wow! That's really beautiful."

    Here are the most recent winners, finalists, honourable mentions and favorites

    1. "There's Something in the Water." Ban Tha Len, Krabi, Thailand by Will Strathmann.

    Will Strathmann

    2. "Mondrian Skyline." Dumbo, New York by Dave Paek.

    Dave Paek

    3. "Pamukkale - Turkey." Pamukkale, Denizli, Turkey by Andrea Loriga.

    Andrea Loriga

    4. "Lagunas Baltinache (Atacama Desert)." San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta, Chile by Victor Lima.

    Victor Lima.

    5. "Moonbow." Iceland by Takahiro Takenouchi.

    Takahiro Takenouchi

    6. "Divide." Manhattan, New York by Kathleen Dolmatch.

    Kathleen Dolmatch

