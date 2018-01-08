There is a reason why they're called "royalty" –– kings, queens and traditional leaders in South Africa earn annual salaries from government, and the higher echelons, certainly, are living pretty well at the expense of taxpayers.

The government has published the official salaries it pays to kings, queens and other traditional leaders in South Africa for the 2018 financial year, according to BusinessTech.

All these traditional leaders are paid by the South African government.

NHTL = National House of Traditional Leaders | PHTL = Provincial House of Traditional Leaders

As of 2010, South Africa recognises "only" seven royal families, following a recommendation by the traditional leadership commission. These include the Zulu royal family, spearheaded by King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Traditional leaders are symbolic figures in South Africa, despite supposedly having minimal political influence. However, they play an important role in local disputes, have an advisory role to government, and exert significant control over the lives of traditional rural populations.