Media personalities Dineo Moeketsi and Pearl Modiadie are on holiday with their significant others and if their social media pictures are anything to go by, they could not be happier, and more relaxed.

Moeketsi is in Bali with her rapper beau, Solo.

Moeketsi and Solo are celebrating their sixth anniversary.

Modiadie and her fiance, Nkululeko Buthelezi, have visited various destinations since the December break making stops in Hong Kong Disneyland and now on Philipines' Boracay Island. She also recently celebrated her birthday on the island.

Actresses Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna are also living their best life somewhere in the Mediterranean, Malta Ramla Bay.

Fam, it's not even Valentine's Day yet and we're already in our feels -- then again, at least there's enough time for us to see how it should be done when the "month of love" finally comes about.

Here are the snaps you have to see:

Dineo and Solo:

Pearl and Nkululeko:

Thishiwe and Mandisa:

If like us, you're already back at work, you can take comfort in knowing your faves out there, having the time of their lives, hopefully on our behalf as well.