Malema: 'ANC Will Get Rid Of Zuma Before Year End'

EFF leader Julius Malema believes President Jacob Zuma will be recalled before the close of 2018.

In a radio interview with Energy FM on Monday, Malema alleged that there were already talks within the governing party's top structures to have Zuma recalled. He believes Zuma will step down on condition that he and his family are granted immunity from state capture allegations.

I don't think that the ANC will keep Zuma until the end of this year. There are talks already happening and his condition is that he must be given immunity and his family.#MalemaOnEnergyFMSA — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 8, 2018

If they decide to give Zuma immunity we will take them to court again and we will win. Our law doesn't recognize giving people immunity. We will charge him and he will be arrested.#MalemaOnEnergyFMSA — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 8, 2018

I've been hard at work trying to correct the mistakes of Polokwane. I worked hard to have Zuma account and even mobilized ANC forces. We didn't just apologize, we corrected our mistakes. #MalemaOnEnergyFMSA — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 8, 2018

Malema also took a swing at the ANC's newly elected top six leadership, saying ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was not capable of uniting the party.

We are not formed on the basis of anti-Jacob Zuma. We are an organization advancing the call for our 7 non-negotiable Cardinal Pillars. Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't have potential to unite the ANC.#MalemaOnEnergyFMSA — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 8, 2018

The ANC is sick to the core. Placing a healthy head on an ailing body will result in the head being sick. That conference was a concussion.#MalemaOnEnergyFMSA — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 8, 2018