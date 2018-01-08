Moments After Midnight: Same Sex Couples Marry In Australia

Some same-sex couples have had a busy but romantic Tuesday morning in Australia, with January 9 marking the first day gay weddings can happen without a waiver.

Starting just minutes after midnight, couples across the country tied the knot in front of friends and family.

In NSW, Glasgow Commonwealth Games sprinter Craig Burns and his partner, fellow athlete Luke Sullivan, tied the knot just minutes into January 9, the ABC reports.

Today's the day!! Congratulations to all the LGBTQI people who are getting married today! 💝 🍾🎉❤️🌈🎈I am so thrilled! Woohoo!!! we have all waited so long for this wonderful day. Please send me pics of your special day 😘❤️🌈💎💖 https://t.co/Cy9sybMasx — Magda Szubanski (@MagdaSzubanski) January 8, 2018

"It's another way to show your love and appreciation of your partner in front of the people in your life," Burns told the national broadcaster.

"Not being able to do that it kind of sucks a bit — you want to be able to show your partner you love them."

Brisbane couple Jak Vaessen and Terry O'Hanlon had the same idea, celebrating their seven-year relationship by marrying at 12.01am on Tuesday before 130 guests from across Queensland.

"For me to be able to say Terry is my husband is so special ... that it is not an embarrassment, it's just a normal part of Australian life now," Vaessen said.

"We were just going to keep it small, I mean, it's in our house, but so many people wanted to be involved which has been so amazing."

Perth couple to marry moments after midnight @TheCourtHotel. It will be one of Australia's first same-sex weddings https://t.co/cV4AXezyZI — Liam Croy (@liamcroy) January 8, 2018

Nearly 62 per cent of Australians voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage in a voluntary postal survey in November, with legislation clearing parliament soon after.

Some same-sex couples were granted waivers for the four-week waiting period, and married last month.