    09/01/2018 06:49 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Moments After Midnight: Same Sex Couples Marry In Australia

    Some same-sex couples have had a busy but romantic Tuesday morning in Australia, with January 9 marking the first day gay weddings can happen without a waiver.

    Australian Commonwealth Games sprinter Craig Burns (R) and fiance Luke Sullivan (L) ahead of their wedding at Summergrove Estate
    AFP/Getty Images

    Some same-sex couples have had a busy but romantic Tuesday morning in Australia, with January 9 marking the first day gay weddings can happen without a waiver.

    Starting just minutes after midnight, couples across the country tied the knot in front of friends and family.

    In NSW, Glasgow Commonwealth Games sprinter Craig Burns and his partner, fellow athlete Luke Sullivan, tied the knot just minutes into January 9, the ABC reports.

    "It's another way to show your love and appreciation of your partner in front of the people in your life," Burns told the national broadcaster.

    "Not being able to do that it kind of sucks a bit — you want to be able to show your partner you love them."

    Brisbane couple Jak Vaessen and Terry O'Hanlon had the same idea, celebrating their seven-year relationship by marrying at 12.01am on Tuesday before 130 guests from across Queensland.

    "For me to be able to say Terry is my husband is so special ... that it is not an embarrassment, it's just a normal part of Australian life now," Vaessen said.

    "We were just going to keep it small, I mean, it's in our house, but so many people wanted to be involved which has been so amazing."

    Nearly 62 per cent of Australians voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage in a voluntary postal survey in November, with legislation clearing parliament soon after.

    Some same-sex couples were granted waivers for the four-week waiting period, and married last month.

