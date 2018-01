SA's Margaret Gardiner And Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Shine At Golden Globes

Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and the first South African winner of that title in 1978, Margaret Gardiner, both graced the Golden Globes on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

In December, Channel24 reported that Gardiner had extended an invitation to Nel-Peters on her Facebook page to join her as a guest at the prestigious event.

Here are some of the beautiful shots that the two titleholders, separated by 39 years, took together.