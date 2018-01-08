When Is This Heatwave Coming To An End?

South Africans are in for cooler weather from this week onwards as the scorching heatwave currently plaguing the country is expected to come to an end on Tuesday, according to the SA Weather Service (SAWS). In the aftermath of the heatwave, we can expect rain and thunderstorms in the upcoming week.

The SAWS has issued a warning of abnormally high temperatures that are expected to sweep through the Free State, Limpopo, Northern Cape and Gauteng on Monday.

"There have been relentless heatwave conditions over the country, especially [in the] Free State, North West, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

These conditions, however, are expected to end today [Monday]. From tomorrow [Tuesday], we are expecting improvement in terms of the maximum temperatures," said senior forecaster Bransby Bulo.

Please be advised of the following alerts for 08 January 2018. Heat wave continues with severe storms possible in places. Heat wave breaks on Tuesday (09 January 2018) with a drop in temperatures and the return of thundershowers in the eastern and north-eastern provinces. pic.twitter.com/xOo9aCVJJw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 7, 2018

South Africa has seen maximum temperatures reach up 34 to 37 degrees in places this past week, but those maximum temperatures are expected to drop to between 29 and 30 degrees.

The SAWS gave a few pointers on what to do in the extreme conditions.

"Stay indoors, avoid hard, strenuous work -- it is dangerous, especially if you are working outside. Then, finally, try to drink a lot of water".

"Fo***t, maar dis warm!" It's officially a heatwave so drink lots of water, even in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/IvAelh6KnU — Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) January 8, 2018

South Africa is not the only country affected by the sweltering heat.

A brutal heat wave in Australia skyrocketed temperatures in Sydney on Sunday to 47.3 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest weather New South Wales' capital has seen in 78 years, weather officials said.