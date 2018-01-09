11 Art Exhibitions You Need To See In 2018

2018 is going to be another bumper year for the arts in South Africa, with major openings happening throughout the country.

With so much happening, it's hard to know what to pick, so we gathered details from some of the biggest and best names in the art world to help you get a sense of what to look forward to this year.

*listings in no particular order

1. Zeitz MOCAA Costume Institute

2017's biggest story was the launch of the multibillion-rand Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art (MOCAA) in Cape Town -- the biggest contemporary art museum on the continent.

This year, the museum expands even further. 2018 will see the launch of the museum's highly anticipated costume institute –– a formidable addition to the local arts and design world.

They've got a ton of other openings happening this year, but we literally cannot wait for this one. There aren't many details yet, but a certain leopard-famous designer is being rumoured as the opening exhibitor –– so stay tuned for more details.

2. A new JAG under Khwezi Gule?

After much debate and speculation, the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG) has finally appointed a new curator-in-chief, so all eyes are on Joburg's embattled darling to see what Khwezi Gule creates for the institution.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but there will be a new exhibition that examines the collection by the end of January.

READ 6 Questions For Joburg Art Gallery's New Curator

3. Goodman Gallery

The Goodman is going to have a bumper 2018, with major exhibits by their stellar stable of local and international artists.

Candice Breitz's Venice Biennale installation, which caused a bit of an upset in Australia recently, opens the Johannesburg gallery's February calendar, and should be epic.

From June 2 to July 14 David Goldblatt and Peter Magubane exhibit together, followed by Yinka Shonibare MBE from August 30 to October 4, and William Kentridge from October 13 to November 10.

The Cape Town gallery shows Kudzanai Chiurai from April 14 to May 12, Sam Nhlengethwa from November 8 to December 8, Alfredo Jaar returns from December 15 to January 12, after his epic previous installations across Johannesburg in 2016.

4. Kalashnikovv Gallery

Johannesburg's coolest kids will show some cutting-edge stuff again this year, starting at the Cape Town Art Fair where they will exhibit work by Vusi Beauchamp, Maja Maljevic, Andrew Kayser, Ayanda Mabulu and others.

Then April will see the gallery in Sweden for their first feature at the Supermarket Art Fair in Stockholm, in collaboration with the Alma Martha featuring Io Makandal, Vusi Beauchamp, Herman de Klerk and Thulile Gamedze.

Then, gallery director MJ Turpin has now been added to the curatorial committee of the Turbine Art Fair, so expect some cool things from them this year.

5. Nirox Sculpture Park

The Cradle of Humankind's famous sculpture park will once again premiere their popular Winter Sculpture Fair in April and play host to a set of their popular concerts, and residencies. Stay up to date with them on social media for their ever-changing programme of events.

6. FNB Joburg Art Fair

Other than the fact that the FNB Joburg Art Fair is scheduled to take place from September 6-9, no big items have been confirmed yet –– but expect the announcement of the featured artist by March, and the full lineup by June.

7. Cape Town Art Fair

The sixth edition of Cape Town Art Fair (CTAF) will take place from February 16-18 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) this year, premiering their new solo section, curated by guest curator Nontobeko Ntombela.

The section will focus on the production of women artists from the country, highlighting their contribution to the art world.

8. Smith Studio

Cape Town's most exciting young gallery, Smith Studio, opens the year with a bang, premiering the work of genre-bending artist Banele Khoza on January 25. Khoza was the 2017 recipient of the prestigious Gerard Sekoto award.

April also sees the first solo by Rosie Mudge at the gallery, which should be one for the books. Jeanne Gaigher also shows from November 8.

9. Hazard Gallery

Maboneng's Hazard Gallery will be working with the George Pemba Foundation to launch a mentorship programme with them, creating a competition to find a winner who will be exhibited at Hazard and get a residency at the Nirox Foundation.

Also expect a major solo midyear by Pebofatswo Mokoena and South African artist Bianca Bondi, who is based in Paris.

10. WhatIfTheWorld

Cape Town's groundbreaking WhatIfTheWorld gallery shows a highly anticipated solo exhibition by provocateur Dan Halter in February, with May seeing a solo exhibition by Rowan Smith, and a solo by Buhlebezwe Siwani in September.

There's also still time to see Athi Patra-Ruga's solo, currently showing at their Woodstock space.

11. National Arts Festival:

This year's fest takes place from June 28-July 8, and will be the usual feast of theatre, dance, art and comedy. As usual, the highlight is the Visual Artist of the Year exhibition, which will be the work of talented performance artist Igshaan Adams, who did some amazing work in 2017.