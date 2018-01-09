All Sections
    09/01/2018 09:22 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Brazilians Are Going Nuts For This Xhosa-Inspired Knitwear

    One of the biggest Brazilian pop groups has made their latest music video a Maxhosa montage, and it's going viral.

    Vincent Rosenblatt

    Brazilian pop supergroup Dream Team do Passinho's latest music video is creating a stir in their home country, and the designs of local knitwear label Maxhosa are all over it.

    Designed by Nelson Mandela Bay-born designer Laduma Ngxokolo, the knitwear is inspired by his Xhosa heritage, embracing the legacy of the tribe's world-famous beadwork.

    Vincent Rosenblatt

    Laduma has recently been a featured artist at New York City's Museum of Modern Art, and has been worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé.

    According to the museum, Laduma was included in the Is Fashion Modern? exhibition -- which features 111 objects from around the world -- because of his design's "profound impact on the world over the last century".

    Check out Dream Team do Passinho's "Oi Sumido" video below.

