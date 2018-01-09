All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/01/2018 11:16 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    SA Celebs Boycott H&M Clothing Brand Over Monkey Advert

    The advert sparked outrage on social media and has since been taken down.

    ChrisClassic/Instagram

    Celebrities, local and international, have vowed to boycott international retain brand H&M, after it posted an advert with a black child model wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle".

    The advert, which sparked outrage on social media, was posted as part of the brand's global online marketing for its "jungle" theme.

    Read: H&M Poses Black Child Model In 'Monkey' Sweatshirt, Faces Fury On Social Media

    Reacting to the photograph, many called out the brand and called it to be boycotted.

    Local celebrities were no exception.

    Choreographer Somizi Mhlongo lambasted the brand for never having black people in their campaigns, despite operating in South Africa.

    "I've never been a fan of H&M since day one [when] they launched in South Africa. First, they never had people of colour in their campaigns, even when they came to Africa. Now, this. Let's show them the power of monkey rand by not buying ish from them," he said on Instagram.

    Other celebrities also took to social media to call out the brand for the racist advert.

    To which H&M responded with an apology.

    But that's not enough.

    Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, like many social media users, rejected the brand's apology, saying it was not sufficient.

    Musician The Weeknd announced that he'd no longer be working with the brand.

    On Tuesday morning, the brand said on Twitter it would investigate, and undertook to avoid the "mistake" in the future.

