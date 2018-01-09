Here's What We Know About Luthuli Dlamini's New Banking App

Actor Luthuli Dlamini has partnered with businessman Henry McCarter to launch a mobile banking app company that promises to help make banking safer for people.

Through the app, Pay2, Luthuli said, stokvel groups, churches and charity organisations that collect large amounts of cash will be able to move their money without running the risk of being robbed.

He told Sunday Sun that the system had been tested and proven. It's cashless and cardless.

"People have fewer chances of being killed or attacked by carrying large amounts of cash to their bank. It can also be used by street-side vendors to protect their cash," he said.

He said it took five years to develop the technology, which costs millions of rands.

The 51-year-old, well known for his roles in e.tv's "Scandal" and SABC 1's "Uzalo", is the communication director for the company.