North Korea Says It Will Send A Delegation To The Winter Olympics In South Korea

Cho Myoung-gyon, South Korea's unification minister, left, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of North Koreas Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, shake hands during a meeting in the village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, Jan. 9, 2018.

North Korea will send a delegation of athletes and high-level emissaries to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the two countries said Tuesday during their first formal diplomatic talks in more than two years.

"The North side proposed dispatching a high-level delegation, National Olympic Committee delegation, athletes, supporters, art performers, observers, a taekwondo demonstration team and journalists," Chun Hae-Sung, South Korea's vice unification minister, told journalists after the meeting, according to Agence France-Presse.

Tuesday's talks, held in the village of Panmunjom near the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone, were expected to continue through the day following the announcement. CNN's Will Ripley tweeted that North Korea's chief negotiator, Ri Son Gwon, said he expected them to "go well in the afternoon."