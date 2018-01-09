Paper Sculptures Take Flight In Epic SA Fashion Photography

The humble sheet of white paper has been transformed into epic birds that take flight in groundbreaking South African photographer Justin Dingwall's latest set of images.

Dingwall, who rose to fame with his Albus set of images, worked with local creative Vanessa Snyders to create the series, called Fly by Night, which will be exhibited for the first time at London Art Fair.

After seeing the images on Instagram, Snyders commented, "All the hours cutting feathers for these sculptures has been so worth it!"

Check out the amazing pictures yourself, and follow him on Instagram to see the rest of his breathtaking portfolio.