    • NEWS
    09/01/2018 07:08 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Taxi Drivers And Gangsters Face Off In Rustenburg

    Taxi drivers allegedly assaulted a boy suspected of being a nyaope addict.

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    File photo.

    Chaos erupted in Rustenburg on Tuesday as taxi drivers and gang members squared off, IOL reported. Taxi drivers in Rustenburg reportedly refused to transport people and blocked a road after two drivers were arrested for assaulting alleged nyaope addicts and gang members.

    A police vehicle was reportedly damaged when the police tried to intervene.

    One of the alleged nyaope addicts was reportedly paraded naked by the taxi drivers who were carrying knobkieries. One witness told IOL: "He was bleeding, his back was slashed with a sjambok... I am not sure that boy will make it."

    Some social media users expressed support for the taxi drivers, while others warned commuters to stay away from the area.

