Taxi Drivers And Gangsters Face Off In Rustenburg

Chaos erupted in Rustenburg on Tuesday as taxi drivers and gang members squared off, IOL reported. Taxi drivers in Rustenburg reportedly refused to transport people and blocked a road after two drivers were arrested for assaulting alleged nyaope addicts and gang members.

A police vehicle was reportedly damaged when the police tried to intervene.

One of the alleged nyaope addicts was reportedly paraded naked by the taxi drivers who were carrying knobkieries. One witness told IOL: "He was bleeding, his back was slashed with a sjambok... I am not sure that boy will make it."

Some social media users expressed support for the taxi drivers, while others warned commuters to stay away from the area.

There was a taxi rank war between taxi drivers and some gang if apparent drug dealers/users at Rustenburg taxi rank yesterday.I'm in support of the taxi drivers so far.If police can't do it,let someone else do it. — Hloks (@TlhogiSpartan) January 9, 2018

No taxis operating in & around Rustenburg. Taxi drivers blocked roads coz some of them got arrested by the SAPS for beating up Nyaope Boys and drug dealers selling in the rank coz police were not doing anything about them, so they demand the arrested taxi drivers to be released. — Irawo Estrela ✨ (@Iam_Naledi) January 8, 2018

#Rustenburg

Fight between taxi drives and nyaope/svk boy

So people are walking home no taxi moving out of the rank pic.twitter.com/2HEuHqC5oo — #TheCreator (@Sir_Bibsta) January 8, 2018