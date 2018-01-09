All Sections
    The Teen With The Longest Hair In The World

    A record 10 years in the making.

    Instagram

    A young woman from Argentina now holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest hair on a teenager.

    17-year-old Abril Lorenzatti's hair measures 1.52 metres and almost reaches her ankles.

    Lorenzatti has not cut her hair for 10 years.

    A post shared by :Abril: (@abril.lorenzatti) on

    To keep her hair in great shape, she washes and conditions it every day and leaves it to air dry. Her mom helps her brush it.

    Although it might seem like a lot of work, she told NAME NAME that she is used to it –– and only runs into problems when it's a very windy day, or if she accidentally treads on the ends.

    A post shared by :Abril: (@abril.lorenzatti) on

    "It is very exciting, because I did not think until recently that my hair could be considered for such an important recognition," she told Guinness World Records.

    "This experience has left me with a beautiful memory and the satisfaction of being part of Guinness World Records. I am extremely grateful for this great honour."

    A post shared by :Abril: (@abril.lorenzatti) on

    MORE:Abril Lorenzattiguinness world recordsLifestylelongest hair in the world