The Teen With The Longest Hair In The World

A young woman from Argentina now holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest hair on a teenager.

17-year-old Abril Lorenzatti's hair measures 1.52 metres and almost reaches her ankles.

Lorenzatti has not cut her hair for 10 years.

To keep her hair in great shape, she washes and conditions it every day and leaves it to air dry. Her mom helps her brush it.

Although it might seem like a lot of work, she told NAME NAME that she is used to it –– and only runs into problems when it's a very windy day, or if she accidentally treads on the ends.

"It is very exciting, because I did not think until recently that my hair could be considered for such an important recognition," she told Guinness World Records.

"This experience has left me with a beautiful memory and the satisfaction of being part of Guinness World Records. I am extremely grateful for this great honour."