Trump Says He Could Beat Oprah In A Presidential Race, But Doesn’t Think She’ll Run

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he could beat media mogul Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest but said he did not think the actress and talk show host would run.

Trump, speaking to reporters during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House, said he liked Winfrey, whose rousing speech at the Golden Globe awards show on Sunday night sparked speculation that she would run for president as a Democrat in 2020.

Trump as far back as 1999 when he considered running as the Reform Party candidate told Larry King he would consider Winfrey as a running mate. In 2015, he reiterated this position on ABC News in the U.S., saying she was "talented, a friend of mine, a good person... I like Oprah... I think we'd win easily actually".

In June 2015, Donald Trump reiterated to @GStephanopoulos that he'd consider Oprah Winfrey as a running mate: "I'd love to have Oprah. I think we'd win easily, actually." https://t.co/diAM1V3dAGpic.twitter.com/Nu1la6lMxD — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marc Davies (HuffPost South Africa)