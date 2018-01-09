All Sections
    • POLITICS
    09/01/2018

    Trump Says He Could Beat Oprah In A Presidential Race, But Doesn’t Think She’ll Run

    The president, speaking to reporters during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House, said he liked Winfrey.

    Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    President Donald Trump walks onto the field before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he could beat media mogul Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest but said he did not think the actress and talk show host would run.

    Trump, speaking to reporters during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House, said he liked Winfrey, whose rousing speech at the Golden Globe awards show on Sunday night sparked speculation that she would run for president as a Democrat in 2020.

    Trump as far back as 1999 when he considered running as the Reform Party candidate told Larry King he would consider Winfrey as a running mate. In 2015, he reiterated this position on ABC News in the U.S., saying she was "talented, a friend of mine, a good person... I like Oprah... I think we'd win easily actually".

    Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marc Davies (HuffPost South Africa)

