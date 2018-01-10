All Sections
    11/01/2018 06:12 SAST

    African-Australians Fight Racism With #Africangangs Hashtag After Dutton Claims

    African-Australians are sharing pictures of their lives and successes in a bid to reclaim the #Africangangs hashtag.

    Getty
    Home affairs minister Peter Dutton

    African-Australians are sharing pictures of their lives and successes in a bid to reclaim the #Africangangs hashtag, after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton repeated comments that some Melbourne residents were too scared to go out to dinner because of crime in the city.

    Members of the country's diverse African community tweeting pictures of their friends, families and lives in a bid to reclaim the #AfricanGangs hashtag on Tuesday.

    It came after Dutton, already facing ridicule for similar comment last week, cited an opinion poll when he repeated his claim that some Melbourne residents were scared to go restaurants at night because they thought they'd be followed home by gangs.

    The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Victorian government has slammed Dutton over his contributions, while acting premier James Merlino said the government was "not going to cop" street gang activity but insisted Victoria was safe.

