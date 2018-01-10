African-Australians Fight Racism With #Africangangs Hashtag After Dutton Claims

African-Australians are sharing pictures of their lives and successes in a bid to reclaim the #Africangangs hashtag, after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton repeated comments that some Melbourne residents were too scared to go out to dinner because of crime in the city.

Members of the country's diverse African community tweeting pictures of their friends, families and lives in a bid to reclaim the #AfricanGangs hashtag on Tuesday.

It came after Dutton, already facing ridicule for similar comment last week, cited an opinion poll when he repeated his claim that some Melbourne residents were scared to go restaurants at night because they thought they'd be followed home by gangs.

"They are not 'others'. They are Australian young people. This is an Australian issue." @NyadolNyuon protests the language being used to report African gang crime #TheDrumpic.twitter.com/M3ZM3zvOwS — ABC The Drum (@ABCthedrum) January 2, 2018

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Victorian government has slammed Dutton over his contributions, while acting premier James Merlino said the government was "not going to cop" street gang activity but insisted Victoria was safe.

Thanks mom for instilling #AfricanGangs values in me , been at my current employment for 7 years, run my own business and in the final stages of a double degree. #AfricanAustralianpic.twitter.com/BfszU05Po3 — Momo (@sheis_confident) January 9, 2018

This is what it looks like when your in a 'Gang' but not your typical #AfricanGangs

With the original Soullounge crew, open mic space in South Aus🎤

#Poetrytings#Writtingpic.twitter.com/ztbbS7nkFL — Flora (Flo) Chol (@FloraChol) January 8, 2018

2017 Boxing Day National South Sudanese traditional wrestling match in Sunshine Victoria. #AfricanGangspic.twitter.com/EGAWi4ESmK — The #AfricanGangs Matriach (@TashaBelle) January 8, 2018