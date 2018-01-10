Best Of HuffPost on 10 January: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. He went from having to get a loan to feed his family while he was studying law to being appointed the second-most powerful judge in the country. Now deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is at the helm of arguably the biggest probe in South Africa. In a surprise announcement, President Jacob Zuma appointed a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. Read more.

2. President Zuma never does anything without it being calculated and cynical. He has shown us time and again that he never ever takes executive action in the prime interests of the country, its citizens or the Constitution, say his critics. South Africans should be optimistic, but wary of the sudden decision by Zuma to comply with the former public protector's findings about state capture.

3. First-day school jitters are a real thing for many kids –– not to mention the parents of little ones starting school for the first time. Adapting to the new routine might be as exciting as it is daunting for both parties. Here are creative parenting expert Nikki Bush's top tips to help everyone cope better with the transition.

4. You would expect designing a home in a wildlife reserve to require some interaction and consideration between the architect and the natural habitat. Architects For Justice have created a pioneering safari lodge that works in harmony with native wildlife for a client with a bold, holistic vision.

5. The DA's Cape Town metro caucus has reportedly recommended that embattled city mayor Patricia de Lille be removed as mayor. The Cape Argus quoted DA metro leader Grant Twigg, who said De Lille had "lost the confidence of the metro executive, the relevant political authority" and that the caucus believes the city requires skills that De Lille "cannot deliver".

6. South Africa's very own Kagiso Rabada has surged into the upper echelons of modern cricket. "KG" made not only himself but his whole country proud, when he was named the world's number-one test bowler on Tuesday. South Africans will tell you that it was inevitable; if you have any doubts about KG's talent or his status as a national treasure, here are five reasons why you're wrong.

7. Deputy minister of higher education and training, Buti Manamela, went walkabout at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). There have been reports of long enrollment queues at UJ, despite the university clearly stating it would not be accepting walk-ins.