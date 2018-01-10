Cape Town DA Wants Patricia De Lille Out

The DA's Cape Town metro caucus has reportedly recommended that embattled city mayor Patricia de Lille be removed as mayor.

The Cape Argus quoted DA metro leader Grant Twigg who said De Lille had "lost the confidence of the Metro Executive, the relevant political authority" and that the caucus believes the city "requires stability, unity and functionality" that De Lille "cannot deliver".

Attempts to contact DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

Independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the DA could no longer "tiptoe" around its own issues.

"The basis for the DA's political dialogue is all about good governance. If they tiptoe around their own issues, it will smack of double standards," he said.

The Cape Town mayor was suspended from DA activities in December last year following an investigation by a subcommittee that reportedly found "sufficient management and governance-related challenges prevalent in the DA's City of Cape Town caucus, negatively impacting the city's mandate to govern efficiently for the people of Cape Town".

One of the issues under investigation is the shutting down of the city's special investigations unit, which reportedly unearthed allegations that some councillors were involved in a murder, and upgrades to De Lille's home.

However, the Auditor-General recently exonerated De Lille after it found that the expenditure did not need to be "disclosed as irregular expenditure as a result of noncompliance with supply chain management laws and regulations".