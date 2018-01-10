De Lille Fights Back Via Twitter

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday posted a series of tweets claiming that a DA regional executive statement that a DA caucus has recommended her removal as mayor is not true, and doesn't "represent the City of Cape Town DA caucus, because they never met".

I would like to set the record straight regarding a statement issued by the DA Regional Executive.Firstly, this statement does not represent the City of Cape Town DA caucus because they never met. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

De Lille said the regional executive, chaired by Grant Twigg, was meant to represent DA branches as well as DA members –– and therefore needed to provide proof of when they met with the branches, and what mandate they received from the branches.

Secondly after this statement by Grant Twigg was issued I received numerous calls from members from various the branches of the DA saying that they have never been consulted on this statement by the Regional Executive nor have they given them the mandate. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

The Regional Executive chaired by Grant Twigg is meant to represent DA branches as well as DA members. The Regional Executive therefore needs to provide the proof of when they met with the branches and what mandate they received from the branches. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

It is only fair that this proof is provided to understand whether the DA members and branches were consulted.They can do this by providing a list of the meetings which took place when branches took decisions. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

Twigg, the DA's Cape Town Metro leader, was on Tuesday morning quoted by the Cape Argus as saying that De Lille had "lost the confidence of the metro executive, the relevant political authority" and that therefore, a caucus believes the city "requires stability, unity and functionality" that De Lille "cannot deliver".

Statements such as these illustrate my previous statements that these attacks on me have been about power and positions all along. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018