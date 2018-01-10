All Sections
    10/01/2018 13:22 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    De Lille Fights Back Via Twitter

    Calls for her sacking "do not represent the City of Cape Town DA caucus", embattled mayor alleges.

    Henry Romero / Reuters

    Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday posted a series of tweets claiming that a DA regional executive statement that a DA caucus has recommended her removal as mayor is not true, and doesn't "represent the City of Cape Town DA caucus, because they never met".

    De Lille said the regional executive, chaired by Grant Twigg, was meant to represent DA branches as well as DA members –– and therefore needed to provide proof of when they met with the branches, and what mandate they received from the branches.

    Twigg, the DA's Cape Town Metro leader, was on Tuesday morning quoted by the Cape Argus as saying that De Lille had "lost the confidence of the metro executive, the relevant political authority" and that therefore, a caucus believes the city "requires stability, unity and functionality" that De Lille "cannot deliver".

    MORE:City of Cape TownDANewsPatricia de Lille