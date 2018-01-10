Deputy Minister On University Of Johannesburg Walkabout

Deputy minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela will be on walkabout at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) this morning.

Most universities started their registration processes earlier this week, prompting questions about walk-in applications by prospective students.

There have been reports of long queues at UJ, despite the university clearly stating it would not be accepting walk-ins.

The university has asked that people use its online registration method, instead of coming to the university personally.

This decision by Universities South Africa (USAF) was made to avoid chaos at institutions –– in 2012, Gloria Sekwena, waiting in the 3km-long queue to register her son Kgositsile, was crushed to death in a stampede at UJ's Bunting Road Campus.

Yesterday, however, the institution's online system crashed –– leaving many prospective students prey to uncertainty.

What does this mean pic.twitter.com/AtzFWYeBjw — Tshepiso (@nkone88) January 9, 2018

can someone please explain this, and how one can move forward from here. pic.twitter.com/pX1NKa7rcW — Tebogo Lebakeng (@lebakeng47) January 10, 2018

📢 Announcement:

Please note the registration site is temporarily slow and the speed will be restored as soon as possible.



Message from the UJ ICS — University of JHB (@go2uj) January 9, 2018

The minister will also visit the Soweto West Gauteng TVET College Molapo in Soweto, as well as the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) centre in Randburg.