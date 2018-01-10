All Sections
    10/01/2018 11:00 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Deputy Minister On University Of Johannesburg Walkabout

    There have been reports of long queues at UJ, despite the university clearly stating it would not be accepting walk-ins. 

    Getty Images
    Deputy minister of higher education Buti Manamela.

    Deputy minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela will be on walkabout at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) this morning.

    Most universities started their registration processes earlier this week, prompting questions about walk-in applications by prospective students.

    There have been reports of long queues at UJ, despite the university clearly stating it would not be accepting walk-ins.

    The university has asked that people use its online registration method, instead of coming to the university personally.

    This decision by Universities South Africa (USAF) was made to avoid chaos at institutions –– in 2012, Gloria Sekwena, waiting in the 3km-long queue to register her son Kgositsile, was crushed to death in a stampede at UJ's Bunting Road Campus.

    Yesterday, however, the institution's online system crashed –– leaving many prospective students prey to uncertainty.

    The minister will also visit the Soweto West Gauteng TVET College Molapo in Soweto, as well as the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) centre in Randburg.

    MORE:Buti ManamelaDepartment of Higher Education and TrainingDeputy Minister of Higher EducationNewsUniversities South AfricaUniversity of Johannesburg