Comedian and media personality Tumi Morake has reportedly signed a major deal with Penguin Books and will be publishing a tell-all book come September 2018.

HuffPost SA understands Morake will do most of the writing herself and that the book is expected to lift the lid on her personal life.

The 36-year-old opened up about being raped during a recent interview.

In an interview with Move! magazine, she said she was raped when she was 15 years old while on a dancing gig for a hip-hop group. She said a boy she had a crush on assaulted her.

"It was one of those weekends where we had a performance at one of the universities in the Free State and I had borrowed a belt from this boy I had a crush on. When I went to return it at his residence he locked the room and raped me. When I told him to stop he didn't listen and when I tried to push him away he wouldn't let me go," she told the publication.

Morake described how she turned to drinking and smoking to deal with what happened, as she was afraid people would question why she was in a boy's room in the first place if she told anyone.

"Looking back, I was left broken and hurt and I turned to drinking and smoking, which was never my thing," she said.

In 2017, the Jacaranda FM breakfast show host made headlines following an analogy she made during a discussion on-air about Steve Hofmeyr, comparing apartheid to a bully taking a child's bicycle, and then the child being made to share the bicycle.

Morake has also undergone a weight-loss journey that has been an inspiration to many people.

She was involved in a serious car crash while travelling with her family on the R556 towards Sun City on December 30.