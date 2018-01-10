All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    10/01/2018 07:51 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Zuma's Surprise State Capture Probe Announcement: Here's What People On Twitter Had To Say

    Everybody's trying to figure out what Zuma is playing at.

    Rogan Ward / Reuters
    President Jacob Zuma.

    After months of investigations, numerous court appeals and relentless pressure from the media into the probe of state capture, President Jacob Zuma finally announced on Tuesday that he had decided to appoint a commission of inquiry into state capture.

    In his statement on Tuesday night, Zuma said: "The allegations that the state has been wrestled out of the hands of its real owners, the people of South Africa, is of paramount importance and are therefore deserving of finality and certainty."

    Read: Zuma Surprises Everyone By Announcing State Capture Probe

    As a result, Zuma met with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Mnyamezeli Mlungisi Zondo to head up the inquiry, which drew this response from EFF leader Julius Malema:

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

    The announcement, which came as a complete surprise, saw social media users on Twitter expressing contrasting opinions.

