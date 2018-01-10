Zuma's Surprise State Capture Probe Announcement: Here's What People On Twitter Had To Say

After months of investigations, numerous court appeals and relentless pressure from the media into the probe of state capture, President Jacob Zuma finally announced on Tuesday that he had decided to appoint a commission of inquiry into state capture.

President Zuma: I have decided that, while the issues determined by the order require final determination by higher courts, this matter cannot wait any longer.#StateCapture — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) January 9, 2018

In his statement on Tuesday night, Zuma said: "The allegations that the state has been wrestled out of the hands of its real owners, the people of South Africa, is of paramount importance and are therefore deserving of finality and certainty."

As a result, Zuma met with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Mnyamezeli Mlungisi Zondo to head up the inquiry, which drew this response from EFF leader Julius Malema:

Zondo??? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 9, 2018

The announcement, which came as a complete surprise, saw social media users on Twitter expressing contrasting opinions.

Opinion: it feels like a deal's been done with President Zuma. Agree to commission of inquiry and you will not be recalled. A dignified resignation, perhaps? — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 10, 2018

Guys I'm confused do we have 2 Jacob Zuma? The other first Jacob opposed PP report regarding state capture in court but this other Jacob today says state capture issue can no longer wait. Am I missing anything 🤔 #FreshBreakfast — Duncan (@sirDunx) January 10, 2018

Zuma trying to salvage a catastrophic presidency by launching a deliberately underfunded commission of Enquiry into state capture. At best a most cynical act. https://t.co/JobDkNsVBh — K.S Hlophe (@Khetho_hlophe) January 10, 2018

Zuma just announced the commission of enquiry into state capture. That's ANC talk for 'please don't recall me'. — #PuppetGuy (@chestermissing) January 9, 2018

You are absolutely correct to ask that because statement claims JZ takes allegations of #StateCapture seriously. Whereas he has REPEATEDLY said "there is no state that is captured"...and his clowns applauded😴 https://t.co/ncGiMYXtxH — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) January 9, 2018

Zuma announced the Free Education issue during the Conference - The rest is history. He is now announcing the #StateCapture Commission of Inquiry on the eve of the NEC meeting... pic.twitter.com/poJSvqmlIA — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) January 9, 2018

Well Jacob Zuma has finally instituted the #StateCapture inquiry. Justice Zondo to head it up.



2 options - either he was given the ultimatum in exchange for a stay of execution. Or he did it unilaterally in order to argue there's no basis for removing him from office. #Zuma — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) January 9, 2018

Jacob Zuma is a hell of a strategist, he knows how to save himself. He can do whatever it takes to survive over and over again. #StateCapture — ♛The Trillest King♛ (@TumediTreezy) January 9, 2018

Many will be disappointed when President Zuma start to share truth about SA politics during #StateCapture



Deep secrets are about to come out. Heroes will be zeroes when he finish. — In my view (@MphowaMoletlane) January 9, 2018

Really hope the #StateCapture commission of inquiry will go as far back as 95. Can't only be about "Guptas", otherwise it'll be of no use. — Thokozani Zikode (@ZikodeThokozani) January 9, 2018