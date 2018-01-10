All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    10/01/2018 15:19 SAST

    IN PICTURES: Pinterest's Top Nine Beauty Trends For 2018

    From bright eyeshadow to lip tints, it's all about the drama. 'Cos between Trump and Zuma, we haven't had enough yet... 🙄

    About 48-million Pinterest users have made "beauty" one of the fastest-growing categories on the site.

    Pinners are looking for the latest beauty products to try as well as tips and tutorials for everyday looks and special occasions.

    For 2018, bright eyeshadow and next-level eyelashes will be among the top beauty trends, according to the site.

    1. Bright eyeshadow

    Pinterest

    2. Lip tint

    Pinterest

    3. Next-level eyelashes

    Pinterest

    4. Complexion matching

    Pinterest

    5. Geometric nails

    Pinterest

    6. A complete (or mini) make-up set to call your own

    Pinterest

    7. Facial rollers

    Pinterest

    8. Cleansing oil

    Pinterest

    9. Wet-and-wild hair

    Pinterest

