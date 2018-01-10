IN PICTURES: Pinterest's Top Nine Beauty Trends For 2018

About 48-million Pinterest users have made "beauty" one of the fastest-growing categories on the site.

Pinners are looking for the latest beauty products to try as well as tips and tutorials for everyday looks and special occasions.

For 2018, bright eyeshadow and next-level eyelashes will be among the top beauty trends, according to the site.

1. Bright eyeshadow

2. Lip tint

3. Next-level eyelashes



4. Complexion matching

5. Geometric nails

6. A complete (or mini) make-up set to call your own

7. Facial rollers

8. Cleansing oil

9. Wet-and-wild hair