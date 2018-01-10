Just Gorgeous Pictures Of 12 SA Men Vying For The Cosmo Sexiest Man Title

Come February 8, Cosmopolitan magazine will crown the winner of its Sexiest SA Men 2018 campaign.

Every year, readers get to vote for their sexiest man from a list of 12 finalists.

This year's competition also shines the spotlight on #AdoptDontShop, encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying -- which explains why the finalists are all posing with dogs.

All the dogs are rescues from the SPCA, and every single one of them needs a home. To adopt a pet, visit your nearest SPCA.

Here are the finalists:

Blake "The Champ" Williams. Aged 26. Hip-hop dancer and motivational speaker.



Brendan Peyper. Aged 21. Singer, songwriter.



Devin Paisley. Aged 32. Photographer, model and entrepreneur.



Jesse Suntele. Aged 25. Hip-hop artist, actor and BET presenter.



Josh Wantie. Aged 26. Singer, producer and model.



Katleho Sinivasan. Aged 26. TV presenter.



Luigi Vigliotti. Aged 30. Entrepreneur.



Mthokozisi "Dash" Mkhathini. Aged 27. Entertainer and entrepreneur.



Nicolas Van Graan. Aged 22. Model.



Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Oyeneye. Aged 24. Model and entrepreneur.



Rudi Witkowsky. Aged 27. Accountant, model and personal trainer.



Tshego Mosupye. Aged 26. MTV Base VJ.

The winner will be announced at the Sexiest Party of the Year, scheduled to take place in Bryanston at Rockets.

Ayanda Thabethe will host the evening, while Twins On Decks are the main entertainers.

You can vote for your fave here.