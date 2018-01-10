All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/01/2018 15:51 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Just Gorgeous Pictures Of 12 SA Men Vying For The Cosmo Sexiest Man Title

    You know you want to look at these.

    SiphoSondiyazi via TshegoKoke/Instagram
    Tshego Koke is one of the finalists.

    Come February 8, Cosmopolitan magazine will crown the winner of its Sexiest SA Men 2018 campaign.

    Every year, readers get to vote for their sexiest man from a list of 12 finalists.

    This year's competition also shines the spotlight on #AdoptDontShop, encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying -- which explains why the finalists are all posing with dogs.

    All the dogs are rescues from the SPCA, and every single one of them needs a home. To adopt a pet, visit your nearest SPCA.

    Here are the finalists:

    Blake "The Champ" Williams. Aged 26. Hip-hop dancer and motivational speaker.

    Supplied


    Brendan Peyper. Aged 21. Singer, songwriter.

    Supplied


    Devin Paisley. Aged 32. Photographer, model and entrepreneur.

    Supplied


    Jesse Suntele. Aged 25. Hip-hop artist, actor and BET presenter.

    Supplied


    Josh Wantie. Aged 26. Singer, producer and model.

    Supplied


    Katleho Sinivasan. Aged 26. TV presenter.

    Supplied


    Luigi Vigliotti. Aged 30. Entrepreneur.

    Supplied


    Mthokozisi "Dash" Mkhathini. Aged 27. Entertainer and entrepreneur.

    Supplied


    Nicolas Van Graan. Aged 22. Model.

    Supplied


    Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Oyeneye. Aged 24. Model and entrepreneur.

    Supplied


    Rudi Witkowsky. Aged 27. Accountant, model and personal trainer.

    Supplied


    Tshego Mosupye. Aged 26. MTV Base VJ.

    Supplied

    The winner will be announced at the Sexiest Party of the Year, scheduled to take place in Bryanston at Rockets.

    Ayanda Thabethe will host the evening, while Twins On Decks are the main entertainers.

    You can vote for your fave here.

    MORE:celebrityCosmo Sexiest Man 2018EntertainmentMzansi