Meet Nine Of SA's Most Innovative Digital Media Organisations

The winners of the inaugural South African Media Innovation Programme's (SAMIP's) innovation challenge have been announced, and they're a stellar bunch of upstarts who are well worth knowing about.

The awards look to identify projects and organisations that are building news and information products that engage and inform local, often underserved, communities. Winners will receive a cool cash prize of up to R500,000, strategic advice and additional mentoring by some of the best innovators in the business.

Check out who won below:

9 organisations, startups and nonprofits have been selected as winners of the first SAMIP Innovation Challenge — SA Media Innovation (@SAMIP_MDIF) December 12, 2017

@CRFprojects uses radio to create opportunities for information sharing, dialogue, leadership, advocacy & community building among youth. pic.twitter.com/qlUPpnc6KR — SA Media Innovation (@SAMIP_MDIF) December 12, 2017

@indabanet is mobile content agency for journalists across South Africa. It aims to connect journalists with mainstream media houses. pic.twitter.com/BfdB0WuD3s — SA Media Innovation (@SAMIP_MDIF) December 12, 2017

@CMCooperative works with media houses by providing them with creative talent as well as editorial content. pic.twitter.com/vW0GfRATZV — SA Media Innovation (@SAMIP_MDIF) December 12, 2017

@VolumeNews seeks to bring local news back to community radio stations & aims to report & broadcast in South Africa's 11 official languages — SA Media Innovation (@SAMIP_MDIF) December 12, 2017

@SoulCity_SA 'Not Yet Uhuru' (NYU) is a feminist radio station that caters for Young Womxn and Girls (YWGs) and the communities they live in pic.twitter.com/SYfyKzUxPT — SA Media Innovation (@SAMIP_MDIF) December 12, 2017

@OpenUpSA Pocket Reporter a mobile digital toolkit that assists journalists at community newspapers to report more effectively pic.twitter.com/MePSpk2oLR — SA Media Innovation (@SAMIP_MDIF) December 12, 2017

@foolishbull Digest is a daily email newsletter that selects, summarises & explains financial news in a quirky & millennial-friendly format pic.twitter.com/dvoJVNCXbC — SA Media Innovation (@SAMIP_MDIF) December 12, 2017

@hashtagourstory creates citizen journalism shows, with mobile phones and for mobile audiences, in SA's 11 official languages pic.twitter.com/1AlFu8jAC3 — SA Media Innovation (@SAMIP_MDIF) December 12, 2017