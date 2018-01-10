Meghan Markle Closes All Her Social Media Accounts

Meghan Markle has shut down her social media accounts for good, a source from Kensington Palace confirmed to HuffPost. Markle's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts were deactivated Tuesday afternoon.

"Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them," the palace source said.

The actress shut down her lifestyle blog called The Tig last April. At the time, she had been dating Prince Harry for a few months.

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye," Markle wrote to her followers. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."

Now that Markle is engaged to a member of the royal family, it makes sense that she would delete her personal social media presence. Kensington Palace regularly shares pictures and information about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry on its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.