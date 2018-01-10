All Sections
    NEWS
    10/01/2018 08:21 SAST

    New Zim Government Isn't 'Ill-Treating' Mugabe -- Zim Churches

    Mugabe's nephew, Patrick Zhuwao recently claimed during an interview with Voice of America that his uncle was being "ill-treated" by Mnangagwa's government.

    • News24
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    President Robert Mugabe arrives for Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 14, 2017.

    The Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council (ZACC) has reportedly rubbished claims by former president Robert Mugabe's nephew that the new government of President Emmerson Mnagagwa was "ill-treating" his uncle.

    Mugabe's nephew, Patrick Zhuwao recently claimed during an interview with Voice of America that his uncle was being "ill-treated" by Mnangagwa's government.

    "They are ill-treating the old man. They went to prophets and traditional healers and were told the same that they are ill-treating the old man but they failed to change, they continue to ill-treat the old man," Zhuwawo was quoted as saying

    But according to the state-owned Herald newspaper, ZACC's patron Jimmy Muduvuri dismissed Zhuwao's claims, saying that Mnangagwa was a caring president.

    Muduvira said that Zhuwawo was supposed to "thank government for taking care of his uncle and not confuse Zimbabweans".

    Zhuwao's utterances came just a few weeks after Mnangagwa promised to look after the soon-to-be-94-year-old during his retirement.

    Mnangagwa's government recently published regulations stating privileges owing to former presidents. They included a huge personal staff of cooks, waiters, gardeners and security officers, two houses, a fleet of cars and four international trips per year.

    -- News24

