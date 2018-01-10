New Zim Government Isn't 'Ill-Treating' Mugabe -- Zim Churches

The Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council (ZACC) has reportedly rubbished claims by former president Robert Mugabe's nephew that the new government of President Emmerson Mnagagwa was "ill-treating" his uncle.

Mugabe's nephew, Patrick Zhuwao recently claimed during an interview with Voice of America that his uncle was being "ill-treated" by Mnangagwa's government.

"They are ill-treating the old man. They went to prophets and traditional healers and were told the same that they are ill-treating the old man but they failed to change, they continue to ill-treat the old man," Zhuwawo was quoted as saying

But according to the state-owned Herald newspaper, ZACC's patron Jimmy Muduvuri dismissed Zhuwao's claims, saying that Mnangagwa was a caring president.

Muduvira said that Zhuwawo was supposed to "thank government for taking care of his uncle and not confuse Zimbabweans".

Zhuwao's utterances came just a few weeks after Mnangagwa promised to look after the soon-to-be-94-year-old during his retirement.

Mnangagwa's government recently published regulations stating privileges owing to former presidents. They included a huge personal staff of cooks, waiters, gardeners and security officers, two houses, a fleet of cars and four international trips per year.

-- News24