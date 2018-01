Activist and co-founder of the Treatment Action Campaign Zackie Achmat and HuffPost SA Editor-in-Chief Pieter Du Toit featured on The Eusebius McKaiser Show on Tuesday 9 January 2018.

They discussed the ruling handed down by the Constitutional Court to the University of the Free State, along with broader questions about Afrikaans, 'ownership' of language and power dynamics.

