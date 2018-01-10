Raymond Zondo: Who Is The Man Behind SA's Biggest Probe?

From having to get a loan to feed his family while he was studying law to being appointed the second most powerful judge in the country, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is now at the helm of arguably the biggest probe in South Africa.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday evening, President Jacob Zuma announced the appointment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. Chief justice Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had chosen his deputy to head up the inquiry.

In its submissions to the Judicial Service Commission for appointments to the Constitutional Court in 2012, the General Council of the Bar (GCB) found that Zondo "enjoys a reputation for integrity and ethical behaviour", something that will be imperative in getting to the bottom of allegations surrounding state capture.

Here is everything you need to know about Raymond Zondo: