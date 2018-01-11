Best Of HuffPost On January 11 : 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. South Africans are waiting with bated breath to see whether the commission of inquiry into state capture, to be led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, will get to the bottom of the rot. Tuesday's shock announcement by President Jacob Zuma came as a surprise to many, because until now he has steadfastly resisted moves to expose the shadow state. In his statement, Zuma said state capture had been a national talking point for some time and the nation deserved clarity on the issue. Read more.

2. University of Johannesburg researchers Jan Kramers and Dr Georgy Belyanin have found "exotic micromineral compounds" in a rock fragment known as "the Hypatia stone" that are not known to occur on Earth, elsewhere in the solar system, or in any known meteorites or comets. The two geology experts might just have sparked a rethink among scientists that could require them to adjust the current most-plausible model explaining how the solar system was formed. Read more.

The interstellar story of the strangest stone ever found https://t.co/DuPU9FeHJlpic.twitter.com/6Vw2weu98O — Space Newz (@Space__Newz) January 10, 2018

3. A stampede-hit TVET college in Limpopo will now move their registration process to the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday, after two would-be students were hospitalised and several more injured. The injuries were sustained in the crush of students attempting to register at Capricorn TVET College. Read more.

4.Veteran South African actoress Connie Chiume says her role in the film "Black Panther" may well be the biggest highlight of her 40-year acting career. Chiume stars in the film alongside fellow South African father-and-son duo John and Atandwa Kani. She portrays a mining tribe elder. Come January 29, she'll be in Los Angeles for the film's red-carpet premiere, and she could not be more excited. Read more.

5. The Google Doodle for January 11 pays tribute to author and anti-apartheid activist, Alan Paton -- marking what would've been his 115th birthday, reported Time magazine. Born in KwaZulu-Natal on January 11, 1903, Paton became a prominent figure both in the literary and political world through his writings and public addresses that spoke out against apartheid, the South African system of racial discrimination, during the mid to late 20th century. Read more.

6. If you're starting the year on a zero or negative bank balance and relying on credit to get you through the month, there are a few steps you can take to make sure it never happens again. John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual, gave us these tips for a healthier financial life in February and 2018. Read more.

7. The Afro-positive fashion seen at the Afropunk Festivals, which Johannesburg enjoyed for the first time over New Year, inspired award-winning Egyptian fashion designer Amna El-Shandaweely so much that she has named her latest collection Cairo Punk. Now, El-Shandaweely wants the festival to come to Egypt.