Buildings Torched In Rustenburg As Taxi Drivers Intensify War On Drugs

As the war between taxi operators and drug dealers in Rustenburg intensifies, three buildings were set alight on Wednesday in an attempt by taxi drivers to smoke out alleged drug dealers, according to IOL.

This included a tavern and buildings apparently occupied by foreign nationals.

Violence in Rustenburg NW reportedly between taxi drivers and foreigners. Pics: social media. @MakeSAsafepic.twitter.com/Q643ciDDca — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 10, 2018

Rustenburg is undersiege. All prostitution houses burnt and liquor stores.After they took everything from me - I had to back for my life. Accuse me of reporting them to the police. Have you ever had a loaded gun in your face? I thank God for saving my life..... pic.twitter.com/Ti5idz6RUx — MANLU (@LucasMothibedi) January 10, 2018

A taxi operator who wanted to remain anonymous reportedly said that the violence would continue until Police Minister Fikile Mbalula went to Rustenburg.

"The taxi operators are tired of the proliferation of brothels, drugs and other social ills."

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told News24 that the police could not confirm what sparked the violence, but that it appeared as if the buildings that were torched belonged to foreign nationals.

"The police are currently working very hard to bring normality in the area.

"Residents are urged to remain calm and comply with the directives given by law enforcement officials," he reportedly said.

On Monday, taxi operators reportedly refused to operate, effectively shutting down Rustenburg after two drivers were arrested for assaulting an alleged nyaope addict. A police vehicle was stoned when police tried to rescue young boys being assaulted by taxi drivers.

In a separate incident, a group of people went on the rampage burning buildings in Rustenburg in retaliation for the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Rustenburg, Eyewitness News reported (EWN).

North West police said they were monitoring the situation and that no injuries had been reported.