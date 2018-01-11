Police Charge Pupils Who Took Weed-Sweets To School

Police in the state of Maine, U.S., say they've issued summonses to four teenagers accused of taking dagga-infused sweets to school.

Ellsworth police issued a summons to a 19-year-old Ellsworth man and three other minors, on charges of trafficking marijuana.

Maine police say they've issued summons to four high school students accused of bringing marijuana-infused candies... https://t.co/BgwolnqIpl — Ramiro (@RamiroEncerrado) January 10, 2018

The Bangor Daily News reports that school officials became aware of the laced sweets, which looked like popular U.S. confectionery brand Jolly Ranchers, when a concerned student alerted them.

Ellsworth police chief Glenn Moshier said on Tuesday that the 19-year-old bought his cannabis legally from a dispenser, and then allegedly sold the laced sweets to the three minors.

All of the students have been suspended and are due to appear in the Hancock County superior court in February and March.

Associated Press