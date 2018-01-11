All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    11/01/2018 16:22 SAST | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Sies! 5 Ads That Got It Seriously Wrong On Race

    H&M's 'Coolest monkey in the jungle' faux pas is only the latest in a long line of commercials that have been cavalier about colour — and paid the price.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Following the controversial ad for which Swedish retailer H&M came under fire this week — featuring a black boy wearing a sweatshirt adorned with the slogan "Coolest monkey in the jungle" — it is clear that the advertising industry worldwide continues to be out of touch on issues of race.

    Here are five adverts in which a brand shot itself in the foot regarding race:

    1. Dove (2017)

    The skincare brand came under fire in October 2017 for an advert that showed a black woman taking off her T-shirt to reveal lighter, "clearer" skin underneath — but ironically, as explained below, the hoax that had them taking the most flak missed the real reason the ad was dodgy.

    First, they made the mistake of putting a composite ad together, using two models of colour and a white model in front of a billboard bearing huge, close-up "before" and "after" skin photos; one dry and cracked, the other lighter and smooth — and had the darkest-skinned model positioned under the "before" image, the white model under the "after", and the third woman "in-between".

    That was bad enough, but they also made the mistake of doing several versions of the "top-remove" ad, using models of different races. The furore really kicked off on social media when some trouble-stirring soul spliced still photos from the start of a black model's ad with the end of a white model's, to make it look as if a single advert "turned a black model white", which wasn't actually what Dove had done.

    That didn't stop the Twitter pile-on, of course. In the ensuing hullabaloo, the really problematic aspect of these ads got lost — in all versions, the "clearer" skin on each of the "after" pictures is a lighter shade than the model's original skin tone.

    That looks awfully like nudging women of colour towards skin-lightening treatments, which is a lot more insidious than the supposed cause of the original outcry.

    2. Pepsi (2017)

    Pepsi's ad disaster appropriated imagery from the #BlackLivesMatter protest. Almost everyone agreed that the idea of Kendall Jenner as a Pepsi-bearing messiah trivialised the widespread campaign against the killing of black people by U.S. police.

    3. Nivea (2017)

    Nivea was also accused of racism, when they flighted an ad showing a woman instantly turning lighter when applying the lotion — while claiming that it made her feel "younger".

    Nivea also came under fire for a campaign that had the slogan "White is purity", which it has to be said, takes multicultural tone-deafness to a whole new level.

    4. Feed A Child (2014)

    The aid organisation Feed a Child had an advert that showed a rich, white woman feeding a black child scraps under the table, as if he were a puppy. The tagline read: "The average domestic dog eats better than millions of children".

    Although the intent of the charity's fund-raising drive — to guilt-trip wealthy suburbanites, many of whom may well spend more on their pets than they give to charity — was a noble one, the organisation quickly learnt that comparing black children to animals is just a no-no, period.

    5. Popchips (2012)

    Popchips drew fire in 2012 for an ad in which Ashton Kutcher played several characters — including a "Bollywood producer" named Raj, complete with brownface and an Indian accent.

    They never learn, do they?

    MORE:Lifestyleracism