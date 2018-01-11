The 8 Hottest South African Food Trends In 2018

Simpler and cost-effective fine dining and Middle Eastern food influences are some of the top trends we can expect to see in the country's culinary scene in 2018.
For Eat Out, food blogger Kate Liquorish spoke to a few culinary experts and gleaned these food trends to look out for:
1. Ramen and sea greens –– their popularity and accessibility are growing
2. Simpler, accessible, cost-effective fine dining
3. Middle Eastern food influences
4. Lighter dishes and less alcohol
5. Provenance and root-to-stem cooking
Production for our pasta and fried courgette salad 🥗 for the Bryanston Organic Market tomorrow! These beautiful marrows are freshly picked out of our garden 🌳 we have a stall there selling all our #antonias products, fresh salads, cooked meals, cold pressed juices🍹and smoothies 🥤 #bryanstonorganicmarket #juices #smoothies #kombucha #babymarrow #courgette
6. Interesting ways to save water while cooking in a drought
7. More bubbly and unwooded chardonnays
8. Rum is the next big thing in hipster alcohol circles
@olivemagazine with repost @drinks.happy Coco no loco Ingredients Diplomatico Blanco white rum 50ml coconut water (we like Vita Coco) lime 2 wedges mint 1 sprig Method Put the rum into a tall glass filled with ice, top with coconut water and squeeze in a lime wedge. Serve with another lime wedge and a sprig of mint.