    • LIFESTYLE
    11/01/2018 16:44 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    The 8 Hottest South African Food Trends In 2018

    People are looking for simpler, accessible, more cost-effective fine dining.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    Pomodoro sauce with seafood.

    Simpler and cost-effective fine dining and Middle Eastern food influences are some of the top trends we can expect to see in the country's culinary scene in 2018.

    For Eat Out, food blogger Kate Liquorish spoke to a few culinary experts and gleaned these food trends to look out for:

    1. Ramen and sea greens –– their popularity and accessibility are growing

    2. Simpler, accessible, cost-effective fine dining

    3. Middle Eastern food influences

    4. Lighter dishes and less alcohol

    #summervibes #lowalcohol #homebrew #sangria

    A post shared by Stephen S (@steinrsa) on

    5. Provenance and root-to-stem cooking

    6. Interesting ways to save water while cooking in a drought

    Yay veggies #broccoli #carrots #steameddinner #yummy

    A post shared by @ soheyitsokay on

    7. More bubbly and unwooded chardonnays

    8. Rum is the next big thing in hipster alcohol circles

