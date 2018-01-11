The 8 Hottest South African Food Trends In 2018

Simpler and cost-effective fine dining and Middle Eastern food influences are some of the top trends we can expect to see in the country's culinary scene in 2018.

For Eat Out, food blogger Kate Liquorish spoke to a few culinary experts and gleaned these food trends to look out for:

1. Ramen and sea greens –– their popularity and accessibility are growing

2. Simpler, accessible, cost-effective fine dining

3. Middle Eastern food influences

4. Lighter dishes and less alcohol

5. Provenance and root-to-stem cooking

6. Interesting ways to save water while cooking in a drought

7. More bubbly and unwooded chardonnays

8. Rum is the next big thing in hipster alcohol circles