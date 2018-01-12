A Look Inside The Star-Studded Tsotsi Musical

Cape Town Opera has been hard at work on their musical adaptation of playright Athol Fugard's beloved novel "Tsotsi" –– and the show looks epic.

"Tsotsi, The Musical", about a South African gangster's life, retells the story that gained global renown following the award-winning 2005 film adaptation. It features music composed and directed by multi-award winning singer, songwriter, producer and composer Zwai Bala (who exploded to stardom in 1997 with the kwaito group TKZee).

Celebrity directors Neil Coppen and Khayelihle Dominique Gumede bring the production to the stage, against the backdrop of Michael Mitchell's ingenious set that incorporates movable elements. Combined with video designer Kirsty Cumming's use of projection, they bring to life the makeshift quality of township life.

"Full of suspense and drama, harshness and introspection, this new South African musical is a must-see," the producers say of the show.

The production will be at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town for a limited run from February 10-18, so make sure you get your tickets –– it should be one for the books.

"We are excited to turn this incredible black narrative into a reality. We are trying to unpack the psychology behind it," Gumede told The Sowetan.